Growing Flexitarian Lifestyle Trend is Driving Growth in the Global Plant Protein Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Insight Series - White Space/Gap Analysis, Product Strategy, Innovation and Brand Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Market Size Across 50+ Segments - Updated in Q3, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the plant-protein market has recorded strong growth in recent years. The growth is primarily backed by the rising flexitarian trend in most of the countries. Moreover, the adoption of vegetable diet and vegan meals due to the increasing health consciousness and evolving veganism among a large population is expanding the market growth. The US continues to dominate the global plant-protein market by value during the review period. It is expected that China and India are likely to attract large investments in the plant-protein sector over the forecast period.



This report is a bundled offering, combining 16 detailed country reports: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.



This business intelligence report aims to analyze global market opportunities and risks in plant protein industry. This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product categories, ingredients, applications, key cities, competing protein segments, price point, and shift in consumption by consumer demographics. In addition, for each product category, this report details demand gap/white space analysis, competitive landscape, brand share, claims analysis, and ingredient analysis.

White Space Analysis: For each product category, this report provides market opportunities across price point and key end-use segments.

Product Innovation: Captures key innovative plant protein product launches along with claims, product positioning and targeting.

Competitive Landscape and Brand Share Analysis: Provides a snapshot of overall competitive landscape and brand share by product category.

Product Claims Analysis: Provides a detailed view on top claims and emerging claims, offering insights into changing targeting strategy adopted by leading plant protein manufacturers.

Changing Consumer Preferences: Quantified details on changing consumer preferences along with forecast.

Plant Protein Consumption by Ingredients: Provides a detailed view of opportunities across key plant protein ingredients (Soy, Pea, Beans & Lentils, Hemp, Flaxseed, Pumpkin & Other Seeds, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Spirulina & Seaweed, and Nuts).

Plant Protein Sales by Channel: Sales breakdown by online vs. offline channels.

Plant Protein Sales by Retail Outlet: Sales breakdown by retail outlets grouped by four categories - Diversified Stores, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Stores, Healthcare and Fitness Centers, and Specialist Sports Stores.

Plant Protein Consumption by Functional Product Type: Plant protein consumption breakdown by 3 segments - Ready to Eat, Ready to Drink, Ready to Mix, and Ready to Cook.

Plant Protein Consumption by Product Categories: Detailed market size and forecast by eight product categories - Nutrition Supplements, Protein Bars, Sports Nutrition, Meal Alternative, Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Bakery Products, and Infant Formulas.

Plant Protein Consumption by Price Points: Plant protein demand analysis by price points - Premium, Mid-Tier, and Low End.

Plant Protein Consumption by Cities: Plant protein demand analysis by key cities grouped under three segments - Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3.

Plant Protein Consumption by Consumer Demographics: Plant protein demand/consumption analysis by age, gender, and income levels.

This bundled offering provides the following detailed plant protein market opportunity and competitive landscape at country level. This research report provides in-depth analysis of plant protein industry providing white space/gap analysis, product innovation, product claims analysis, and brand share analysis, competitive landscape, market size across 50+ segments. Below is the taxonomy, providing detailed scope of coverage.



