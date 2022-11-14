Growing Impact of Electrification Takes Center Stage at 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show®

New vehicle introductions, indoor and outdoor test ride-and-drive experiences and more will showcase the latest EV technology

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicles stand at the forefront of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, where attendees can see and experience a wide array of new EVs. Taking place from November 18 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show® will host new EV debuts and give show-goers access to an array of electric-vehicle test drives and rides, demonstrating the benefits of these cars, trucks and SUVs in terms of performance, comfort and practicality.

A seemingly endless selection of cars, crossovers, SUVs and trucks, will be on display throughout the entire show. Both electric and gas-powered vehicles will be available for on-site test drives, giving show-goers myriad opportunities to comparison shop driving experiences.

"With California at the epicenter of electric vehicle manufacturing and design, our show continues to attract the world's preeminent innovators, who want to reach car buyers throughout our state," said Los Angeles Auto Show President Terri Toennies. "As electric vehicles gain a greater share of the market, it's vital that consumers have the opportunity to experience the ever-growing number of models available."

Outdoor EV Test Track powered by Electrify America

With the largest public fast-charging network in the U.S., Electrify America is uniquely qualified to keep electric vehicles at the show fully charged and ready to transport thousands of attendees each day. As the official charging partner of the Outdoor EV Test Track, visitors will see the benefits of Electrify America's Homestation home chargers as they power vehicles over the course of the 10-day show. Additionally, 6 indoor test tracks will feature opportunities to participate in vehicle ride alongs.

California-based Czinger and Hyperion bring performance hypercar excitement

Show-goers will be able to see the pathbreaking Czinger 21C, the world's most technologically advanced hypercar, which showcases the upper limits of battery and gas integration and innovation. Built locally in Los Angeles, the 21C boasts 1,250 horsepower and was developed using artificial intelligence. The 21C utilizes 3D printing for its construction and is made of lightweight carbon fiber, titanium and aluminum. With a 0–60 mph time of 1.9 seconds and handling that has enabled the 21C to set new production track records, Czinger is at the cutting edge of hypercar performance.

Kevin Czinger, Founder and CEO of Czinger, states: "Seeing ideas and designs over their historical course and understanding their context expands the mind. Inspiration can come from anywhere – and the beautiful thing in America, is that it can be executed anywhere. Just as the Detroit Electric set to be shown alongside our 21C hypercar pushed the boundaries of what was possible in the automotive realm in 1915, Czinger is proud to do the same for the digital age. "

Meanwhile, California-based Hyperion will show the capabilities of hydrogen power for zero-emissions vehicles through its XP-1 hypercar, which features a 0–60 mph time of 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 221 mph. The Hyperion XP-1 offers 2,038 horsepower thanks to its high-performance drive train that is equipped with an axial flux electric motor at each wheel and is estimated to have an impressive 1,000-mile range.

LA Auto Show highlights the broad impact of EV tech

The Los Angeles Auto Show isn't just about new vehicles. The show will have many highlights that showcase the various extensions of EV and emerging technologies including:

LA-based, INDI EV will display the INDI One, a four-door, 475-horsepower EV with a 300-mile range and a revolutionary interior living space

The '67 Mustang by Charge Cars reimagines classic American muscle with the modern benefits of electric drivetrain innovations

Show-goers can learn about autonomous driving technology from Motional, who will showcase an all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxi, a Level 4 autonomous vehicle that can safely operate without a driver

Solar charging conversion specialist 27North will display a functional conversion for one of its rugged, luxury off-road exploration trucks

Tickets and pricing

The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless; tickets can be purchased HERE or at onsite ticketing kiosks with a credit or bank card. Individual tickets, family and VIP packages include:

Any day general admission tickets: $22 (adult), $12 (senior), $6 (child)

(adult), (senior), (child) VIP early entry on Saturdays and Sundays: $45 (adult), $24 (senior), $12 (child)

(adult), (senior), (child) VIP guided tours on select weekdays and weekends: $100 (adult), $45 (child)

(adult), (child) Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving family four-pack: $65

Special programs and ticketing options for military personnel and first responders are also available. For groups of 20 or more, please contact the Los Angeles Auto Show directly for group ticket pricing.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show is widely recognized as one of the most influential auto shows globally. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy annually, stimulates the local job market and is the No. 1 revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. On Nov. 17, AutoMobility LA media and industry day will include a range of industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public from November 18-27.

The LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

