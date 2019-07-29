Growing Legal Analytics Firm Expands in Sales, Marketing and Finance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quovant, a legal analytics leader with a 20+ year history of helping some of the world's most recognized brands analyze legal spend and law firm performance, recently added several new team members to support the company's rapid growth.

Scott Craighead joins Quovant as chief financial officer and brings more than 20 years of professional experience in public and privately owned entities. Craighead has extensive experience in all areas of finance, including IPOs, senior debt financing, mergers and acquisitions, and internal control assessments.

Blair Myers serves as vice president, business development where he is responsible for identifying new and managing existing strategic partnerships. Myers is a seasoned sales and business development executive with a proven track record in establishing, maintaining and growing domestic and international partnerships.

Braxton Stone is a regional sales director based in Nashville and covering the Southeast territory. Stone has more than five years of experience building C-level partnerships and driving long-term account growth across a range of industries. He also has several years of experience supporting corporate law practices.

Mike Stogsdill is a regional sales director covering the Midwest territory and the insurance vertical. Stogsdill has more than a decade of experience in building C-level partnerships, client relationships, and driving long-term account growth.

Aya Patterson joins as director of marketing. Patterson brings tremendous industry experience and a proven track record of developing B2B and ABM marketing strategies, tools and experiences for Fortune 500 companies.

Jason Edsall is Quovant's sales and marketing operations manager. He brings over a decade of building custom user experiences within Salesforce and other leading sales and marketing automation platforms. Edsall also provides creative support for Quovant's digital, print and web assets, as well as related performance reporting.

"As we continue on our rapid growth trajectory and expand our product and service offerings, it is imperative to hire the best and continue developing a high performance team," said Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Tom Gaudreau. "With the recent accolades from The Tennessean as a Top Workplace in Tennessee, we recognize the importance of maintaining a positive culture and being a valuable partner to new and existing clients."

About Quovant

For more than 20 years, Quovant has helped some of the world's most recognized brands – including over 10 percent of the Fortune 100 – analyze outside legal spend and law firm performance. Quovant's suite of software and services helps streamline matter management, invoice review and payment processes, while uncovering actionable insights and analytics that lead to more informed, data-driven decisions, operational efficiencies and cost savings. Clients can choose from a turnkey, cloud-based legal spend and matter management solution or tap Quovant's experienced team powered by proven technology to do it all for them. Learn more at Quovant.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amy Kovar

Gray Public Relations

218872@email4pr.com

615.497.1799

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-legal-analytics-firm-expands-in-sales-marketing-and-finance-300891807.html

SOURCE Quovant