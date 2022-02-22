Growing Marketing Agency Focused on Developing Inspiring Brands and Content, Rebrands to Inspire Agency

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B Squared LLC, a full-service marketing firm with national and international clients has rebranded to Inspire Agency, a virtual branding and content agency providing inspiring brand development, content marketing, media relations and corporate communications. The new name and identity reflect the company's unique culture, values and mission to inspire the world, as well as the transformation the company experienced in the last two years.

Inspire Agency's new name and identity reflect the company's unique culture, values and mission to inspire the world.

"Early on when deciding a name for the company, I felt that Inspire Agency was it, but knew we needed time before we 'claimed' that name," said Inspire Agency President Juliette Bogus. "We often hear from our clients, partners and team how our work and lives inspire those around us, and I knew last year that it was time to pivot—harnessing this new name and identity to reflect who we truly are. We are passionate about our mission to help companies unlock their inspiring potential and share it with the world."

Founded in 2013, the virtual company prides itself on its ability to "right-size" teams for each client. Inspire does this by not only hiring talented employees to serve its clients, but by bringing on gifted freelance specialists for projects. This allows the company to carefully scope projects and bring on specialty team members to best serve client needs. Inspire also provides staff augmentation for growing companies struggling to fill their open marketing, communications (public relations, media relations and internal communication) content, social media, video and design positions. While still industry agnostic, the company specializes in key verticals of expertise including life sciences, medtech, digital health and technology (digital transformation).

Inspire's business model is built around delivering inspiring content and branding that resonates with our client's internal and external audiences. The "Inspire Way" is a three-part process that allows the team to garner qualitative and quantitative information to inform the strategies and tactics to meet the client's needs, as well as address marketing gaps and opportunities. Additionally, as a HubSpot Gold Certified Partner, Inspire's inbound marketing services team will continue delivering unique and sophisticated campaigns for its clients that attract, nurture and convert leads.

"2020 was a transformational year for us, as we experienced a floodgate of business opportunities in our key specialties due to our successful track record," continued Bogus. "This year we're focused on strategically scaling to meet the demands of the industries we serve, while carefully growing our team of inspirers. We want to give our people and clients exceptional, inspiring experiences by always delivering excellent work and having fun while doing it."

Inspire Agency clients include Catalent Inc., Global Surgical Corporation, MajorKey Technologies, Special Needs Alliance, Strados Labs, University of Maryland BioPark and Zalgen Labs, to name a few.

About Inspire Agency

Inspire Agency (Inspire) is a branding and content marketing agency helping brands find their voice. Our purpose is to inspire the world through mission-driven content that attracts and retains target audiences—whether that is new customers, VC, employees and/or talent. We work across a wide variety of industries and specialize in brand development, content strategy, media relations and corporate communications — helping brands find their souls. Inspire is currently hiring new talent and onboarding talented freelancers to add to our growing network of inspirers. For more information: inspire-agency.com

Media Contact for Inspire Agency:

Sarah Broome

sbroome@inspire-agency.com

714-469-9237

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-marketing-agency-focused-on-developing-inspiring-brands-and-content-rebrands-to-inspire-agency-301487527.html

SOURCE Inspire Agency