15.04.2022 16:30:00
Growth Is Decelerating for These Pandemic Winners
The coronavirus pandemic has been a once-in-a-lifetime tragic event that changed the course of history. And on the business front, the effects of government policy aimed at slowing the spread of the virus created winners and losers. Those deemed essential, and allowed to stay open, thrived while others were forced to close their doors to in-person shopping. Similarly, digitally native businesses fared well as their operations did not require bringing people together in person. Three huge winners during the pandemic have been Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Thankfully, the world is progressing in its battle against COVID-19, and governments are removing business restrictions. At the same time, the return to a more normalized economy has meant decelerating growth for these pandemic winners. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
