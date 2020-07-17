|
Growth Opportunities in the Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market 2020-2028
The "Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6% by 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing adoption by FMCG industry, raising market for green chelates in agrochemicals, and increasing demand for water treatment.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing adoption by FMCG industry
3.1.2 Raising market for green chelates in agrochemicals
3.1.3 Increasing demand for water treatment
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market, By Agent Type
4.1 Sodium Gluconate
4.2 L-Glutamic Acid N, N-Diacetic Acid
4.3 Ethylenediamine-N, N-Disuccinic Acid
4.4 Glucoheptonate
4.5 Methyl Glycindiacetic Acid
4.6 Other Agent Types
5 Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market, By Application
5.1 Food & Beverages
5.2 Personal Care
5.3 Cleaning
5.4 Water Treatment
5.5 Agriculture
5.6 Other Applications
6 Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market, By Geography
6.1 North America
6.2 Europe
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.4 Middle East
6.5 Latin America
6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
7 Key Player Activities
7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
7.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
7.3 Product Launch & Expansions
7.4 Other Activities
8 Leading Companies
8.1 BASF SE
8.2 Adob Sp. Z O.O. Sp. K.
8.3 AkzoNobel N.V.
8.4 Anil Bioplus Ltd.
8.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
8.6 Cargill, Incorporated
8.7 EMD Millipore
8.8 Innospec
8.9 Jungbuzlauer
8.10 Kemira OYJ
8.11 Lanxess AG
8.12 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
8.13 Tate & Lyle PLC
8.14 The DOW Chemical Company
8.15 VAN Iperen B.V.
