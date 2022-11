Growth Slowdown? Don't Tell That to MercadoLibre Stock.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Latin America is a region that often struggles with inflation and, at times, political instability. With inflation higher worldwide, those issues have only become more concerning.Nonetheless, the region can also present opportunities, and those conditions have not stopped Argentine e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), which continues to thrive amid the turmoil. Not only did it post massive growth in revenue and earnings, but it also continues to bolster a business model that delivers for investors despite political challenges.Indeed, from looking at MercadoLibre's Q3 results, it might look like the bear market never happened. Revenue of $2.7 billion rose 61% compared with the year-ago quarter on a currency-neutral basis.Continue reading