Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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02.07.2026 10:02:00
Growth Stock Showdown: Is Costco or Amazon the Better Buy Right Now?
Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both have been winners for investors in recent years. The companies have strong track records of earnings growth, a loyal customer base, and strong competitive advantages. This has helped each of these stocks gain about 80% over the past three years. So Costco and Amazon each represent fantastic long-term investments, ones you will want to keep in your portfolio for at least five to 10 years. These are true growth stock superstars. But what if you could only invest in one of them right now? Which of the two is the better buy? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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