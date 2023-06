Growth Stocks Look Primed for a Rally. Is It Time to Jump Back In?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks are companies growing at above-average rates compared to other companies in their industry. These companies are typically younger and focused on innovation and disrupting older industries. High growth means a chance for high stock price growth, so they're popular among many investors. Finding the next Amazon early enough could be someone's seven-figure retirement ticket. But with this upside comes increased risk and volatility, as the past couple of years have reaffirmed.After a 2020-to-2021 bull run that saw many growth stocks skyrocket in value, 2022 was a rude awakening. Luckily, this year has been more promising for growth stocks, leading investors to wonder if now is the time to jump back in.Continue reading