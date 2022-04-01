|
01.04.2022 16:04:00
Growth Tech Stocks Are Getting Slammed. Time to Buy REITs?
Tech stocks are known for their growth opportunities, and while they can deliver on these fronts -- they can also be very volatile. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently rallying after falling close to 15% in early March.Yet despite their recent comeback, some tech stocks have been left in the dust. As a result, this could be the ideal time for investors to diversify their portfolios by targeting new high-growth opportunities through real estate investment trusts (REITs).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
