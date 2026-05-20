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20.05.2026 21:55:49

GRS Advisors Opens $49 Million Broadstone Net Lease Position, According to Recent SEC Filing

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, GRS Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), acquiring 2,663,028 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated trade value was $50.13 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake was $48.65 million, reflecting both share acquisition and price movement.This was a new position for GRS Advisors, now representing 4.81% of 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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