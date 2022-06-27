Grubhub and Brinker Partner to Bring Fan Favorites to the Grubhub Marketplace

Diners can now order from Chili's® Grill & Bar, It's Just Wings® and Maggiano's Little Italy® locations across the country on Grubhub

CHICAGO and DALLAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub , a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace and Brinker International, Inc . (NYSE: EAT) announced today a partnership to bring the Chili's® Grill & Bar, It's Just Wings® and Maggiano's Little Italy® brands to Grubhub.

More than 2,500 locations will be available on the Grubhub Marketplace in the coming weeks. Chili's® Grill & Bar and It's Just Wings® (Chili's virtual brand) locations are currently available on Grubhub, with Maggiano's Little Italy® locations available soon.

"We make it our mission to add as many restaurants to the Grubhub Marketplace as possible so our diners can order all of their favorites in one place," said Kathleen Glassett, director of enterprise sales at Grubhub. "We're excited to welcome Brinker's brands to Grubhub and drive more orders from our more than 32 million diners."

"After continuing to see impressive growth in our off-premise sales, we're more motivated than ever to deliver excellent value to our guests by meeting them where they are," said Michael Breed, Chili's senior vice president of marketing. "Our partnership with Grubhub allows us to work toward a frictionless guest experience that ensures we're providing them with the ease, convenience and flexibility they seek in an increasingly digital world."

Off-premise dining has become a huge part of Chili's business, with more than 35 percent of Q3 sales coming from outside the restaurant, including 11 percent from delivery alone.

To celebrate the partnership, diners can get 11 free boneless wings from It's Just Wings® and a free Skillet Queso from Chili's® Grill & Bar, with their purchase of $15 or more. More details about the offer can be found here .

To order Chili's® Grill & Bar, It's Just Wings® and Maggiano's Little Italy® with Grubhub, download the Grubhub app or go online to www.grubhub.com . And for more information on how to join Grubhub, please visit get.grubhub.com .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 320,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Brinker International, Inc.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili's® Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy® and two virtual brands: It's Just Wings® and Maggiano's® Italian Classics. Founded by Norman Brinker in Dallas, Texas, we've ventured far from home, but stayed true to our roots. Brinker owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two U.S. territories. Our passion is making people feel special, and we hope you feel that passion each time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery. Learn more about Brinker and its brands at brinker.com.

