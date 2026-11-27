On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 25, 2026, Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) reported net income of 229 billion Argentine pesos. Falling inflation compressed asset yields faster than deposit costs and reduced short-term profitability across the financial sector. Long-term investors must evaluate how the bank transitions from inflation-driven investment gains to loan-driven operating earnings. Three things management said stand out.

Asset quality improved during the period through stricter credit underwriting and disciplined collection efforts. Nonperforming loans, or NPLs, dropped to 7.8% of total loans. Loan loss provisions fell 12% sequentially to 509 billion Argentine pesos.

Management reduced operating expenses by 10% sequentially and 36% year over year to 731 billion Argentine pesos. Integration with HSBC Argentina helped lower administrative costs. The group's efficiency ratio, which measures operating expenses relative to revenue, improved by more than 20 percentage points compared to the previous year.

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