+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 02:24:00

Grupo LALA Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today reported results for the third quarter 2019. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.

Quarter Highlights:

  • +2.9% YOY Branded Net Sales increase
  • +28.0% YOY comparable EBITDA growth, to MXN $2,306m (includes one-time payment from Lactalis settlement)
  • +240bps YOY comparable EBITDA margin expansion
  • Controlling Net Income expanded +213% YOY to MXN $641m, due to Operating Income increase and optimized tax rate
  • -290bps YOY Working Capital improvement, to 1.6% of sales, driven by negative WC in Mexico
  • Leverage ratio improvement to 2.9x

The following chart provides an abridged Income Statement, in millions of pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Net Sales and EBITDA information related to Q3'18 has been presented on "comparable" basis. Comparable Q3'18 figures will include the effect of IFRS 16 and the deconsolidation of Elopak.

MXN$ in millions

Q3´18

% Sales

Q3'19

% Sales


Var. %

Var. bps

Branded Sales (1)

18,192


18,723



2.9%


Raw Materials and Others Sales

292 (2)


261



(10.7%)


Net Sales

18,484 (2)

100%

18,984

100%


2.7%


Gross Profit

6,425

34.3%

6,687

35.2%


4.1%

+90bps

Operating Income

1,157

6.2%

1,507

7.9%


30.3%

+170bps

EBITDA (3)

1,802 (2)

9.7%

2,306

12.1%


28.0%

+240bps

Controlling Net Income

205

1.1%

641

3.4%


212.9%

+230bps

(1)  Branded Sales exclude raw materials sales
(2)  Comparable figures, including IFRS 16 adjustments and the deconsolidation of Elopak JV
(3)  EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

Mauricio Leyva, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:
"Through impactful top line creation, operational discipline and a motivating working culture, this quarter we continued to evolve in our Virtuous Cycle to extract value for all stakeholders and keep the Company on track of accomplishing our targets."

Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release: https://www.lala.com.mx/pdf/docs/Earnings%20release%20Q3'19%20v7%20sv.pdf

Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release in Spanish:
https://www.lala.com.mx/pdf/docs/Reporte%20Resultados%203T'19%20v5%20sv.pdf

CONFERENCE CALL
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST
Led by: Mauricio Leyva (CEO), Alberto Arellano (CFO) and David González (IRO)
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136355

To participate, please dial-in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time.
Mexico: 01 800 522 0034
United States: +1 877 705 6003 (Toll-free)
International: +1 201 493 6725

To access the replay service (7 days), please dial:
United States: +1 844 512 2921 (Toll-free)
International: +1 412 317 6671
PIN #: 13695144

CONTACT – INVESTOR RELATIONS
David González Peláez and Elías Rangel 
Tel.: +52 55 5814 - 7192
Investor.relations@grupolala.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-reports-third-quarter-2019-results-300942509.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX klettert bis zum Handelsende deutlich -- Wall Street fester -- DAX verabschiedet sich in Grün -- Asiatische Indizes schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Montag die Bullen. In Deutschland war die Stimmung freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Anleger in Fernost griffen nur zögerlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB