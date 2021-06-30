MEXICO CITY, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), will host a conference call to discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Date: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST



Presenters: Arquímedes Celis, Chief Executive Officer

Alberto Arellano, Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Espinosa, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance



Dial-in: 1 877 705 6003 (US and Canada, toll-free)

01 800 522 0034 (Mexico, toll-free)

1 201 493 6725 (International, toll)



Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145481



Results: LALA's Second Quarter 2021 Results Press Release will be issued after the Mexican Market close on Monday, July 26, 2021



Contact: Daniel Espinosa and Israel Rentería, CFA

Investor Relations

Tel.: +52 (55) 3993 7193

investor.relations@grupolala.com

** Registration is required for the call; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About LALA

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LALAB"

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-schedules-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-for-tuesday-july-27-2021-301323643.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.