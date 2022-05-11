Gruvi’s Golden Lager Awarded Best Non-Alcoholic Beer in the World at 2022 World Beer Cup

DENVER, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gruvi , a line of non-alcoholic social beverages led by a dynamic sister and brother duo, proudly announces that Gruvi's Golden Lager has been awarded the Gold Medal for the Non-Alcoholic category at the 2022 World Beer Cup Awards . Gruvi Golden is officially the best non-alcoholic beer in the world.

Known as "the Olympics of Beer," the World Beer Cup is the most prestigious beer competition in the world, held in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®. Beating out 123 other non-alcoholic beer submissions, Gruvi's non-alcoholic Golden Lager was selected as the best non-alcoholic beer on the market by a panel of judges from around the world. Each judge on the panel is considered a leader in the craft beer industry and undergoes an intensive vetting process prior to the competition.

"When industry professionals acknowledge the excellence in products from around the market, the beer drinker can be sure that those brands are the finest available," says Chris Swersey, World Beer Cup competition director.

Light, crisp, and perfectly balanced in terms of flavor, the Golden Lager is vegan and gluten-reduced (less than 20 PPM) with a robust yet palatable flavor profile that's developed during a 8+ week fermentation process. The mildly complex flavor profile is made up of a combination of natural ingredients, including honey, citrus, and Mosaic hops, which lend a pleasant bitterness to the brew, while maintaining its clean finish. With less than 0.5% ABV, 0 grams of sugar and just 58 calories per serving, this American favorite is ideal for all day drinking.

"What makes this beer so special is its lengthy and unique brewing process" says Niki Sawni, Co-Founder of Gruvi. "From grain to glass, this beer takes almost 8 weeks and is one of the only craft non-alcoholic beers that go through a full lagering. After the beer has finished lagering, the alcohol is gently removed and a final fermentation occurs to bring back all the great aroma and flavors."

Gruvi launched in 2019 with funding from friends and family, and was one of the first non-alcoholic beverage brands to exist in the space. Gruvi continues to be a leader in the industry, and has seen an escalated growth of over 400% over the last 12 months. Gruvi is now sold in 2,000 retail locations across the U.S., Canada and Australia including Total Wine & More, Whole Foods, BevMo, Safeway, Target, Thrive Market, Fresh Thyme Market and more. Gruvi recently secured $2.0 million seed funding to scale their production and invest in product innovation.

Founded with a mission to challenge the status quo of the alcohol-free space, Gruvi focuses on creating a wide variety of delicious alc-free social beverages that elevate all of life's moments from brunch with friends to BBQ's with the family. As a brand, Gruvi considers itself hyper-consumer-centric, inviting its community to participate in the development process through collaborative projects like the Discovery Series.

"We're extremely proud of our brewing team and it's incredibly exciting to receive the highest recognition in beer." says Anika Sawni, Co-Founder of Gruvi and Forbes 30 Under 30 Winner. "Our goal with the Golden Lager was to showcase the quality of Gruvi's beer by creating something classic and familiar. This American lager is clean, refreshing and absolutely delicious."

The Golden Lager is now available for purchase on getgruvi.com. For more information about Gruvi please visit www.getgruvi.com or follow Gruvi on Instagram at @getgruvi.

