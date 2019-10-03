GRYT Health Acquires Vivibot Chatbot and Debuts New Desktop Messaging Feature to Make Connections and Conversations Around Cancer Easier

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRYT ("grit") Health, an award-winning digital health company, today announced it has enhanced its platform with the availability of a desktop version of its GRYT digital app, and has integrated Vivibot, an interactive health bot designed to help cancer survivors learn practical coping skills and hear stories from other survivors after treatment.

Now available as both a mobile and desktop application, the GRYT platform offers connections, support and ultimately – hope. The desktop version of the platform brings enhancements to the GRYT community of users, including increased access and mobility, customized resources and the integration of Vivibot, a science-based chatbot that can help decrease stress and improve emotions in its users.

"We are honored to have Vivibot and the desktop version of GRYT for everyone facing the three-in-the-morning moments," said David Fuehrer, CEO of GRYT Health. "It's then when everyone is asleep and you are facing battles no one else sees— when the real feelings sink in and the mask of "I'm fine" or "I'm good" comes off and your inner strength is tested. Being able to connect others to an easy-to-use, evidence-based, judgment-free place where they can share what's on their mind and knowing that their information is always safeguarded, anonymous and private – this is why GRYT exists."

Many cancer survivors experience a wide range of psychological symptoms, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. With Vivibot, GRYT users can now access the chatbot at any time for free to make an immediate connection with the bot, learn new techniques to deal with stress, anxiety, and depression, and ideally improve their mood during a vulnerable time.

"Adjusting to life after cancer is not simple. It can be stressful, frustrating, and isolating. There are many times when we need to vent or share our frustrations without feeling guilty or worrying how what we say might affect others," said Alexa Jett, a GRYT user, and cancer survivor. "Vivibot lets us have those very personal and difficult moments and conversations, free of judgment and stigma - whenever and wherever we are."

Vivibot was co-created by a team of adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer survivors and Hopelab, a social innovation lab. The bot was built to help survivors deal with stress by teaching evidence-based positive psychology skills through structured questions, guided reflection, conversational lessons, and videos of young survivors telling their personal stories.

Originally hosted on Facebook Messenger, Vivibot will now be exclusively available and accessible through the GRYT mobile or desktop app. On October 5, 2019, GRYT will be hosting the first annual Global Virtual Cancer Conference (GVCC19) with a special introductory session on chatbots, led by GRYT chief information officer, David Aleksandrowicz at 2:15 p.m. ET. Immediately after, at 2:30 p.m., the Hopelab team will host a session on chatbot-based positive psychology interventions. To register for the virtual conference, please visit www.gvcc19.com .

ABOUT VIVIBOT

Created by Hopelab , a social innovation lab focused on designing science-based technologies to improve the health and well-being of teens and young adults, Vivibot is an award-winning chatbot designed to help cancer survivors learn helpful coping skills and hear stories from other survivors after treatment. Vivibot was co-designed directly with young cancer survivors to be used as a non-judgmental mental wellness tool. With her optimistic and spunky personality, Vivibot will help generate a positive outlook on life after cancer. While Vivibot has been designed by real people, she is not a real person or a substitute for getting support from a therapist or other health care professional, but she will help you rebuild and recover.

ABOUT GRYT HEALTH

GRYT ("grit") Health is a digital health company moving healthcare forward. Through our global oncology platform and work with the top healthcare organizations, we help advance the treatment, care, and experience of those affected by cancer. We do this through research, marketing and clinical trial services that put people and caregivers first, integrating the patient experience – from early-stage treatments through long-term survivorship – to ultimately improve health outcomes.

The GRYT Health platform is a free resource that connects the cancer community to others with shared experiences and to information relevant to their journeys. With more than one million interactions across 100 countries, the GRYT Health platform is proven to increase resiliency, while decreasing anxiety and depression. GRYT Health was created by cancer survivors for those faced with a cancer diagnosis and their caregivers because they believe everyone's experience matters. To join us in this movement, visit www.grythealth.com .

