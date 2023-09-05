GSK and Earvin "Magic” Johnson to Host Community Awareness Events about Older Adult Risk for RSV at YMCA Locations

GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and YMCA of the USA will host GSK’s Sideline RSV "Community Conversations” event series as part of their campaign efforts to raise awareness about RSV infection in older adults. The events will take place at four YMCA locations across the country (Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Phoenix), joined by GSK’s campaign spokesperson Earvin "Magic” Johnson, to help spark important conversations about RSV, a common, contagious respiratory virus.1,2 Kicking off in September and running through RSV Awareness Month in October, the private events will include perspectives from medical professionals, and patients and convene public health leaders, media, and 60+ YMCA members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230901805289/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"As a dedicated public health advocate, I’m excited to be able to visit older adults in their communities to talk about their risk for RSV infection,” said Johnson. "Like many of us, and being over 60 myself, I used to be unaware of the effect that RSV can have on older adults. Now, I’m passionate about educating others and encouraging them to understand their risks and be proactive about their health.”

Adults at highest risk for severe RSV infection include older adults, and adults with certain underlying medical conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma or chronic heart failure (CHF).1 Each year approximately 177,000 adults 65 and older are hospitalized in the US due to RSV and an estimated 14,000 of those cases result in death.3 For adults 60 and older, some data suggest that there is an increased risk for severe RSV infection that can lead to hospitalization.4,5

"We are beyond excited to host these events with GSK and Magic Johnson as the efforts align with the spirit and ultimate goal of the Y, which is to strengthen the foundations of community through improved individual and community wellbeing,” said Heather Hodge, Y-USA’s Senior Director of Equity, Access, Engagement and Health Approaches. "Our hope is these events will help ensure older adults and their loved ones understand the reality of RSV infection and have the information they need so that they can take action to protect themselves.”

To learn more, visit www.SidelineRSV.com. If you’re 60 years of age or older, speak with your healthcare provider or pharmacist about RSV and vaccination.

About Sideline RSV

Sideline RSV is a health education campaign aimed to help older adults and their loved ones understand the risks of RSV. The campaign will help bring the RSV conversation among older adults center court to educate around the risk for severe complications from RSV and encourage conversations with their doctor or other healthcare professionals. Visit www.SidelineRSV.com and follow the Sideline RSV campaign on Facebook and Instagram.

About respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in older adults

RSV is a common contagious virus that can affect the lungs and breathing passages.6 Typical symptoms of RSV include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, headache and tiredness.7 RSV can spread easily when someone who is infected coughs or sneezes and is likely to be transmitted by touching a contaminated surface before touching the eyes, nose or mouth.2 Each year approximately 177,000 adults 65 years and older are hospitalized in the US due to RSV and an estimated 14,000 of those cases result in death.3 For adults 60 and older, some data suggest that there is an increased risk for severe RSV infection that can lead to hospitalization.4,5 RSV can exacerbate certain underlying medical conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and chronic heart failure, and can lead to severe outcomes, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death.1

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com/company.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 177 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. ymca.org

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 3.D 'Risk factors” in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022, and Q1 Results for 2023 and any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registered in England & Wales:

No. 3888792

Registered Office:

980 Great West Road

Brentford, Middlesex

TW8 9GS

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). RSV in Older Adults and Adults with Chronic Medical Conditions. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/high-risk/older-adults.html. Accessed August 2023. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. RSV Transmission. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/about/transmission.html. Accessed August 2023. Falsey AR, et al. N Engl J Med 2005; 352:1749-1759 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa043951. Accessed August 2023. Tseng HF, et al. Severe morbidity and short- and mid- to long-term mortality in older adults hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus infection. J Infect Dis. 2020;222(8):1298-1310. doi:10.1093/infdis/jiaa361. Belongia EA, et al. Clinical features, severity, and incidence of RSV illness during 12 consecutive seasons in a community cohort of adults =60 years old. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2018;5(12):ofy316. doi:10.1093/ofid/ofy316. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus). Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html. Accessed August 2023. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms and Care. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/about/symptoms.html. Accessed August 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230901805289/en/