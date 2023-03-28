GSK Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial Of Jemperli Combination In Endometrial Cancer

(RTTNews) - GSK PLC (GSK.L, GSK) announced positive results from Part 1 of the RUBY/ENGOT-EN6/GOG3031/NSGO phase III trial investigating Jemperli (dostarlimab) plus standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin-paclitaxel) followed by dostarlimab compared to chemotherapy plus placebo followed by placebo in adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

According to the company, a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression free survival (PFS) was observed for dostarlimab plus carboplatin-paclitaxel in the mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) population (n=118) and in the overall population (n=494) versus placebo plus chemotherapy.

The separation of the lines in the Kaplan-Meier curve below illustrates the significant reduction in risk of disease progression or death in patients with dMMR/MSI-H primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in the dostarlimab plus chemotherapy treatment arm compared to the placebo plus chemotherapy treatment arm.

Additionally, at this first interim analysis, there was a clinically meaningful overall survival trend in the overall population among patients receiving dostarlimab plus chemotherapy followed by dostarlimab. The analysis was done at 33% maturity and statistical significance was not reached. overall survival follow-up continues and further analysis is planned.

The safety and tolerability profile of dostarlimab in combination with carboplatin-paclitaxel in the RUBY phase III trial was generally consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual agents. The most common (>45%) treatment-emergent adverse events in both treatment arms in the dMMR/MSI-H and overall populations were nausea, alopecia and fatigue, as well as anaemia in the placebo plus chemotherapy arm in the dMMR/MSI-H population.

