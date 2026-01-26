GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

GlaxoSmithKline für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 940610 / ISIN: US37733W1053

26.01.2026 08:38:28

GSK: Arexvy Vaccine Receives European Commission Approval For Use In All Adults

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that its adjuvanted recombinant respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, Arexvy, has been approved by the European Commission for use in adults aged 18 years and older. Arexvy was the first RSV vaccine authorised in the European Economic Area for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV.

The vaccine was previously approved in adults aged 60 years and above, as well as in those aged 50 to 59 years who are at increased risk for RSV disease. The company said the updated indication enables European countries to make the vaccine available to all adults aged 18 years and older.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

