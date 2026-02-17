GlaxoSmithKline Aktie
GSK Begins Fourth Tranche Of Up To GBP 0.45 Bln Share Buyback Under GBP 2 Bln Programme
(RTTNews) - British drug major GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Tuesday that it is commencing the fourth tranche of its 2 billion pounds share buyback Programme announced last year. The company will buy back up to 0.45 billion pounds in the latest tranche.
It was on February 24, 2025 that GSK announced the commencement of its 2 billion pounds share buyback programme, which was to be implemented over the period to the end of second quarter of fiscal 2026.
The first tranche of the Programme, of up to 0.7 billion pounds, was commenced on February 24 last year, while the second tranche of up to 0.45 billion pounds was commenced on June 4, and the third tranche of up to 0.30 billion pounds was commenced on September 30.
The company noted that all three tranches were completed in accordance with their terms.
GSK said it has entered into a non-discretionary agreement with BNP Paribas S.A., enabling GSK to buy back ordinary shares of 311/4 pence each in GSK with an aggregate value of up to 0.45 billion pounds.
The purchases of shares are expected to commence on February 17 and to be completed by April 24.
With the programme, the company aims to return excess capital to shareholders and reduce the share capital of the company. The implementation of the Programme will also enhance earnings per share.
