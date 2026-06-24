GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

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WKN: 940610 / ISIN: US37733W1053

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24.06.2026 17:04:02

GSK Commences Tender Offer To Acquire Nuvalent For $124 Per Share

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK) said Wednesday that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Harmony Row Acquisition Co., has commenced a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) for $124.00 per share in cash.

The tender offer is being made under the merger agreement announced on June 9, 2026. Following completion of the offer and satisfaction of customary conditions, Harmony Row Acquisition Co. will merge with Nuvalent, making the biotechnology company a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of GSK LLC.

Nuvalent's Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the offer and tender their shares.

Nuvalent is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The acquisition is expected to strengthen GSK's oncology pipeline and precision medicine capabilities.

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