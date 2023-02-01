|
01.02.2023 08:28:29
GSK: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To Benlysta For Treatment Of Rare Autoimmune Disease
(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Benlysta (belimumab), a B-cell inhibiting monoclonal antibody, for the potential treatment of systemic sclerosis.
The US FDA's Orphan Drug Designation is a special status granted to support the development and evaluation of potential new medicines intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the US.
Systemic sclerosis is a rare autoimmune disease that causes atypical growth of connective tissues and can affect the musculoskeletal system, heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, and other organs.
GSK plans to initiate a phase II/III trial of belimumab for systemic sclerosis associated interstitial lung disease in the first half of 2023.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.06.22
|GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie steigt leicht: Priorix-Impfstoff erhält US-Zulassung (Dow Jones)
|
31.05.22
|GSK-Aktie kaum fester: GlaxoSmithKline übernimmt Biopharma-Spezialisten in Milliardendeal (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.22
|GSK-Aktie legt zu: GlaxoSmithKline mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus (Dow Jones)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: GlaxoSmithKline stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie dreht ins Minus: GlaxoSmithKline übernimmt Sierra Oncology in Milliardendeal - Sierra-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch (Dow Jones)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|CureVac-Aktie klettert: CureVac beginnt Phase-1-Studie mit Grippeimpfstoff-Kandidat (Dow Jones)