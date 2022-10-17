GSK : FDA Oks Menveo In Single-vial Presentation To Prevent Disease Caused By Meningococcal Bacteria

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administrationhas approved Menveo in a new single-vial presentation to help prevent disease caused by meningococcal bacteria serogroups A, C, Y, and W. The Single-vial presentation option removes the need for reconstitution of Menveo before use in individuals 10 through 55 years of age.

The Menveo one-vial presentation will initially be available to US federal customers, with broader availability anticipated in mid-2023.

The original two-vial presentation of Menveo requiring reconstitution, was approved by the FDA in 2010 and remains available for use in individuals from two months to 55 years of age.

The Menveo vaccine (supplied in a two-vial presentation) for meningococcal groups A, C, Y, and W has been approved in over 60 countries, with more than 72 million doses distributed worldwide since 2010. Menveo does not prevent Neisseria meningitidis serogroup B infections.