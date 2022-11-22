|
22.11.2022 08:54:58
GSK Initiates Process For Withdrawal Of US Marketing Authorization For Blood Cancer Drug Blenrep
(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that it has initiated the process for withdrawal of the US marketing authorization for blood cancer drug Blenrep following the request of the US Food and Drug Administration.
The request was based on the previously announced outcome of the DREAMM-3 phase III confirmatory trial, which did not meet the requirements of the US FDA Accelerated Approval regulations.
Blenrep is a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least four prior therapies, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory agent.
Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer in the US and is generally considered treatable but not curable.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.06.22
|GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie steigt leicht: Priorix-Impfstoff erhält US-Zulassung (Dow Jones)
|
31.05.22
|GSK-Aktie kaum fester: GlaxoSmithKline übernimmt Biopharma-Spezialisten in Milliardendeal (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.22
|GSK-Aktie legt zu: GlaxoSmithKline mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus (Dow Jones)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: GlaxoSmithKline stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie dreht ins Minus: GlaxoSmithKline übernimmt Sierra Oncology in Milliardendeal - Sierra-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch (Dow Jones)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|CureVac-Aktie klettert: CureVac beginnt Phase-1-Studie mit Grippeimpfstoff-Kandidat (Dow Jones)