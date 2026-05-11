GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

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WKN: 940610 / ISIN: US37733W1053

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11.05.2026 09:31:58

GSK Launches Final GBP 0.18 Bln Tranche Of GBP 2 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L, GS71.DE), on Monday announced the commencement of the fifth and final tranche of its 2 billion pounds share buyback program, covering up to about 0.18 billion pounds, to complete the plan announced in February 2025.

The drugmaker said purchases under the final tranche will begin May 11 and are expected to finish by June 26.

Citi will make trading decisions independently under a non-discretionary agreement to repurchase ordinary shares of 311/4 pence each.

GSK said the first four tranches have completed, with the company repurchasing 114,436,378 ordinary shares to date for about 1.82 billion pounds.

The buyback, set to run through the end of the second quarter, aims to return excess capital to shareholders, reduce share capital and enhance earnings per share.

Shares bought in the final tranche will be held as treasury shares, the company said in a statement.

Purchases is expected to be made on the London Stock Exchange and/or Cboe Europe via BXE and CXE order books, within GSK's existing authority to repurchase up to 406,980,539 Ordinary Shares granted at its 2026 AGM.

On the NYSE, shares of GSK were losing 0.18 percent after hours at $50.32, after closing Friday's regular trading 0.18 percent lower.

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