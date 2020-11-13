GSK named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in the year of the pandemic

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - GSK has been named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2021. This award, the second consecutive time that GSK has been celebrated in this way, recognizes GSK's values-based culture and strong commitment to creating an environment where employees can be their authentic selves, feel good and keep growing.

The Canada's Top 100 Employers initiative is a national competition to determine which employers lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees.

"Today marks a proud day for our employees across the country - at all levels of the organization," said Faris El Refaie, President & General Manager, Pharmaceuticals, GSK Canada. "I congratulate them for creating an organization that truly exemplifies a modern employer dedicated to building a rewarding work environment. We continue to strive to raise our bar on our people practices and processes for the benefit of our employees and our organization."

GSK employs more than 2,600 full time staff across Canada. As a science-led global healthcare company, GSK researches, develops and manufactures innovative pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company's culture is defined by its values and expectations, enabling employees to work together to deliver exceptional things for patients and consumers, and make GSK a great place to work.

"To be recognized this year, when the pandemic completely upended the traditional workplace and the ways in which we all work, makes this even more special," said Nicole Stuart, Human Resources Country Head, GSK Canada. "In the face of COVID-19, our employees stepped up and management provided them the supports and flexibility they needed to succeed."

Working in the pandemic age

Faced with the growing public health crisis, GSK quickly modified working arrangements to keep employees and their families safe during the 2020 pandemic. Working from home was implemented early for office-based employees, while the company brought in new site safety protocols for its manufacturing employees and essential workers.

Employees were given a lot of flexibility – particularly valuable for those with younger children – enabling them to work non-traditional hours and prioritize meetings. GSK also introduced a childcare benefit, an extended timeframe to use funds in healthcare spending accounts, and a fitness subsidy for employees unable to access the company's on-site gym. Additional special measures included increasing paid personal days from five to 15 and increasing paid volunteer days from one to four to allow employees to support their communities.

These adjustments build on existing employee benefits which include: access to flexible work hours; subsidized meals in the office cafeteria; employee assistance programs; access to virtual healthcare; paid time off for community involvement; and varied learning and development opportunities.

GSK is also proud of the role it is playing in the global battle against the coronavirus. Given its comprehensive vaccines portfolio and expertise, GSK is collaborating with companies around the world in the development of promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates. As part of its collaboration with Sanofi, GSK and Sanofi have signed agreements with the Government of Canada to supply up to 72 million doses of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to being named among Canada's Top 100 Employers, earlier this year GSK was also proud to have earned the title of Canada's Most Attractive Employers for students in the Health/Medicine and Natural Sciences categories - included as one of only three innovative pharmaceutical companies in both categories.

About Canada's Top 100 Employers

For Canada's Top 100 Employers, organizations are evaluated using eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial, and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The full list of the 2021 Canada's Top 100 Employers was shared in a special feature in the November 13 issue of The Globe and Mail and can be found on the competition website at www.canadastop100.com.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information, please visit www.ca.gsk.com

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.