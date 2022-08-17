|
GSK Plc Issues Statement On Voluntary Dismissal To Be Filed In Bayer Case
(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK.L, GSK) stated that the Group did not settle Joseph Bayer's claim regarding Zantac and has not paid anything in exchange for the voluntary dismissal to be filed in the case. On Tuesday, the Plaintiff's counsel for Joseph Bayer, whose case was scheduled to be the first Zantac trial, informed that he will file a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal.
GSK plc stated that the overwhelming weight of the scientific evidence supports the conclusion that there is no increased cancer risk associated with the use of U.S. Zantac, or ranitidine.
GSK has been named as a defendant in approximately 3,000 filed personal injury cases in federal and state court. The Group said it will continue to defend itself against all claims.
