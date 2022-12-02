|
02.12.2022 08:15:36
GSK Plc: Jemperli RUBY Phase III Trial Meets Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported positive headline results from the planned interim analysis of part 1 of the RUBY/ENGOT-EN6/GOG3031/NSGO phase III trial investigating Jemperli plus standard-of-care chemotherapy followed by Jemperli compared to chemotherapy plus placebo followed by placebo in adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The trial met its primary endpoint of investigator-assessed progression-free survival. While the overall survival data were immature, a favourable trend was observed in the overall population, the company noted. The safety and tolerability profile of dostarlimab was consistent with clinical trials of similar regimens.
The company expects regulatory submissions based on the trial results in the first half of 2023.
