GSK Plc Reports 100% Vaccine Efficacy From Post-license Phase IV Trial Of Shingrix In China

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported positive results from the efficacy trial of Shingrix in China. The results come from the post-license phase IV trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Recombinant Zoster Vaccine in preventing shingles in adults aged 50 and over. The trial included almost 6,000 participants. No cases of shingles were reported among the participants who received RZV, compared to 31 cases in the placebo arm, the Group said.

RZV was first licensed for use in China in 2019 for the prevention of herpes zoster. The post-licence trial was undertaken to fulfil the requirement of regulatory authorities to evaluate the vaccine efficacy and safety of two doses of RZV for the prevention of shingles.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.