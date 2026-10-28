GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

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WKN: 940610 / ISIN: US37733W1053

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28.10.2026 08:41:12

GSK Q3 Core Operating Profit Rises; Reaffirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - GSK (GSK, GSK.L, GS71.DE) reported third-quarter profit before tax of 1.935 billion pounds, compared with 2.456 billion pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share declined to 38.5 pence from 49.9 pence, a year ago. Core operating profit reached 3.076 billion pounds, reflecting a 5% increase year-over-year at CER. Core earnings per share rose 1% at CER to 54.6 pence. Total third quarter sales were 8.9 billion pounds, up 4% AER, or an increase of 5% CER.

GSK reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance at constant exchange rates. Turnover is expected to increase between 3% to 5%, at the upper half of the range. Core operating profit is expected to increase between 7% to 9%, at the upper half of the range. Core earnings per share is expected to increase between 7% to 9%, at the lower half of the range. The company said it is on track for 2031 sales outlook of more than 40 billion pounds. The Dividend policy and the expected pay-out ratio remain unchanged.

The Board has declared a third interim dividend for third quarter of 17 pence per share. The expected dividend for 2026 is 70 pence per share.

At prior close on LSE, GSK shares were trading at 1,916.20 pence.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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