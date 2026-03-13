GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

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WKN: 940610 / ISIN: US37733W1053

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13.03.2026 15:35:00

GSK Says FDA Expands Arexvy RSV Vaccine Approved Age To Adults 18 To 49 Years At Increased Risk

(RTTNews) - British drug major GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA, has expanded the approved age indication of Arexvy (Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccine, [adjuvanted]) to adults aged 18 to 49 years at increased risk for lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV.

GSK's RSV vaccine was previously approved in the US for the prevention of RSV-related LRTD in adults aged 60 and older, and adults aged 50-59 at increased risk for LRTD caused by RSV. This vaccine is not for use in pregnant individuals.

The annual RSV burden among US adults aged 18-49 years is about 17,000 hospitalisations, 277,000 emergency department admissions, and 1.97 million outpatient visits.

The FDA's decision was supported by data from a Phase IIIb trial (NCT06389487), demonstrating a non-inferior immune response compared to adults aged 60 years and above. Vaccine efficacy was demonstrated in the earlier Phase III trial (NCT04886596).

The safety profile was consistent with findings from the broader Phase III programme that supported the initial US approval.

GSK continues to advance regulatory submissions for its RSV vaccine across multiple geographies to expand availability and support long-term growth objectives.

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