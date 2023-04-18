|
18.04.2023 08:38:31
GSK To Buy BELLUS Health In US$2.0 Bln Deal
(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) agreed to buy BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU, BLU.TO), a Canada-based, late-stage biopharmaceutical company working to better the lives of patients suffering from refractory chronic cough, for US$14.75 per share in cash representing an approximate total equity value of US$2.0 billion.
The per-share price represents a premium of approximately 103% to BELLUS' closing stock price on 17 April 2023. BELLUS' Board has unanimously recommended that BELLUS' shareholders vote in favour of the approval of the acquisition. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 or earlier.
GSK said that the acquisition provides it access to camlipixant, a potential best-in-class and highly selective P2X3 antagonist currently in phase III development for the first-line treatment of adult patients with refractory chronic cough.
Following the anticipated regulatory approval and launch of camlipixant in 2026, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share from 2027 and has the potential to deliver significant sales through 2031 and beyond.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.06.22
|GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie steigt leicht: Priorix-Impfstoff erhält US-Zulassung (Dow Jones)
|
31.05.22
|GSK-Aktie kaum fester: GlaxoSmithKline übernimmt Biopharma-Spezialisten in Milliardendeal (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.22
|GSK-Aktie legt zu: GlaxoSmithKline mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus (Dow Jones)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: GlaxoSmithKline stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie dreht ins Minus: GlaxoSmithKline übernimmt Sierra Oncology in Milliardendeal - Sierra-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch (Dow Jones)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GlaxoSmithKline vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|CureVac-Aktie klettert: CureVac beginnt Phase-1-Studie mit Grippeimpfstoff-Kandidat (Dow Jones)