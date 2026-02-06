GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

GlaxoSmithKline für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 940610 / ISIN: US37733W1053

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.02.2026 09:15:33

GSK Wins EU Approval For Nucala In COPD Treatment

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK) on Friday said the European Commission has approved Nucala as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The approval is based on results from the Phase III MATINEE trial, in which Nucala demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in the annualised rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations compared with placebo.

According to GSK, Nucala is the first biologic with pre-specified Phase III data to show a reduction in exacerbations leading to emergency department visits and/or hospitalisation versus placebo.

COPD affects more than 390 million people worldwide, including around 40 million in Europe.

On Thursday, GSK shares gained 3.39% before closing at $59.17.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende tiefer. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen