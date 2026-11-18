(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted accelerated approval to Nelkarmi (neladalkib) for adults with locally advanced or metastatic ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has progressed after earlier therapies.

ALK-positive NSCLC is a subtype of lung cancer driven by alterations in the ALK gene. While targeted therapies have improved outcomes, many patients eventually develop treatment resistance or experience disease spread to the brain.

The approval was based on results from the Phase I/II ALKOVE-1 trial, which showed clinically meaningful and durable responses in heavily pretreated patients.

Among patients who had previously received only alectinib as an ALK inhibitor, Nelkarmi achieved a 49% overall response rate, with more than half of responders maintaining their response for at least 12 months.

In patients who had received two or more prior ALK inhibitors and platinum-based chemotherapy, the overall response rate was 32% with about half of responders maintaining responses for at least one year.

The therapy also demonstrated activity against cancer that had spread to the brain metastases at baseline, intracranial response rates were 55% in the alectnib-pretreated group and 26% in the more heavily pretreated population.

Nelkarmi was designed to address key challenges in ALK-positive lung cancer, including treatment resistance, brain metastases and long-term tolerability. The most commonly reported side effects included liver-related adverse events, musculoskeletal pain, constipation, altered taste, peripheral neuropathy, swelling and fatigue.

The approval came ahead of the FDA's original review deadline of November 27, 2026 and follows the drug's prior Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations.

Beyond the newly approved indication, Nelkarmi is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 ALKAZAR trial in previously untreated ALK-positive NSCLC, as well as in other ALK-driven solid tumors.

The approval marks GSK's second lung cancer approval in 2026 and expands the company's oncology portfolio in targeted cancer therapies.

GSK has traded between $45.81 and $61.70 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $49.24, down 2.32%.