27.04.2023 09:02:45

GSK's Respiratory Syncytial Virus Older Adult Vaccine Candidate Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has adopted a positive opinion by consensus recommending approval of GSK's respiratory syncytial virus or RSV vaccine candidate for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV in adults aged 60 years and older.

GSK's marketing authorisation application has been reviewed under accelerated assessment. This applies to products determined by the CHMP to be of major interest for public health and therapeutic innovation. The European Commission's final decision is expected by July 2023.

GSK said that its RSV older adult vaccine candidate is also under regulatory review by the US Food and Drug Administration, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, and several other regulatory agencies, with decisions expected in 2023. Additional regulatory submissions will continue throughout this year.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen