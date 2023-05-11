Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 16:00:00

GSTS Expands Business into Asia Pacific

Accelerate your Maritime business today with AI-powered intelligence

HALIFAX, NS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company"), a Maritime Intelligence company, today announced that it has commenced its AI-powered solution offering OCIANA™ in the Asia Pacific region through its partnership with Geospatial Intelligence.

Geospatial Intelligence is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence products for agencies in Australia and beyond. 

Through its collaboration with Geospatial Intelligence, GSTS will offer OCIANATM Risk Manager, a solution recognized for providing enhanced maritime domain awareness to mitigate security, commercial and environmental risks. Using machine learning pattern-of-life analysis, the OCIANA™ platform delivers predictive insights and actionable intelligence in real-time, enabling users to collaborate and communicate to build a common operating picture.  

"GSTS is pleased to provide our risk management solutions to Australian and Pacific region customers in collaboration with Geospatial Intelligence, a trusted provider of geospatial intelligence services," said Richard Kolacz, GSTS CEO. "OCIANA™ will be available to provide increased maritime domain awareness in the Pacific region to save lives, energy and the environment."

"OCIANA's data integration and fusion capabilities along with its risk analysis outputs are unsurpassed in the maritime domain awareness market.  It is a platform which has been built on the back of real-world operational experience, resulting in data which meets the needs of our analysts, and with an interface which even a less experienced operator can benefit," said Rob Coorey, Chief Executive Officer.

About GSTS

GSTS is a Global Maritime Intelligence company delivering solutions to enhance decision making across the maritime and logistics industry. Its platform, OCIANATM, is designed to save lives, energy and the environment on a global scale using innovative data collection and analysis techniques. 

For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

About Geospatial Intelligence

Geospatial Intelligence Pty Ltd (GI) is a multinational, specialist provider of high-quality innovative geospatial products and solutions. GI uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to harvest relevant data from open source intelligence (OSINT) and combined with space-based data (imagery and RF) and other sources of location information to provide responsive and cost -effective solutions.  GI also offer a range of software and subscription services that further tailor the analytics capability for clients.

For more information, visit https://geoint.com.au

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsts-expands-business-into-asia-pacific-301821512.html

SOURCE GLOBAL SPATIAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. (GSTS)

