GSX to Host Virtual Investor Day

BEIJING, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX" or the "Company"), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on April 22, 2021 in China. A virtual tour of GSX's Beijing offices will begin at 9:00 AM Beijing time (9:00PM on April 21, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time) followed by management presentations that will begin at 3:00 PM Beijing time (3:00AM on April 22, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time).

Mr. Larry Xiangdong Chen, the Company's founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Xiuping Qi, the Company's Vice President, Mr. Wei Liu, the Company's Vice President and Mr. Song Jiang, the Company's Head of Technology will all be speaking at the event.

A live webcast of the presentations and a detailed schedule will be available on the Investor Relations website of the Company at http://gsx.investorroom.com/ prior to the Investor Day.

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the event.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates, " "future, " "intends, " "plans, " "believes, " "estimates" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and GSX undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About GSX Techedu Inc.

GSX is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotuketang as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses through the brand Genshuixue. GSX adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

