GT Biopharma Announces $3.2 Mln Direct Offering Of Shares; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP), Tuesday announced a direct offering of 740,000 shares at $4.35 per share, to raise $3.2 million under Nasdaq rules.

The proceeds from the offering, expected to close on or about May 23, will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Currently, GT Biopharma's stock is trading at $8.82, up 10.38 percent on the Nasdaq.