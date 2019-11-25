GTI Workers Choose Teamsters Local 371

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees at Green Thumb Industries in Rock Island, Ill. filed for an election on Friday, Nov. 22 with the National Labor Relations Board.

Workers have been at odds with management at GTI, stating a loss in benefits and pay, among other ongoing issues. Workers, seeking representation by Teamsters Local 371, state that in a burgeoning industry they want to make sure they're protected and have a voice on the job, which is pivotal as the recreational market expands in Illinois.

"I want for us to set the standard for the state of Illinois for all cannabis workers to come, but most importantly I want us as employees to be protected," said Tonya Townsend, a supporter of the organizing efforts and a two-year employee at GTI.

"For months we've been listening to one unfulfilled promise after another. For all the essential work we do in a highly profitable industry, we should have more affordable healthcare, a solid retirement plan, and a voice and protection on the job," said Kyle Meyer, delivery driver at GTI.

An election date will be forthcoming.

