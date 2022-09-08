GTIS Names Four New Partners

Expanded Partnership Underscores Firm's Growing Portfolio of Real Estate Investments and Expanding Footprint

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm that manages $4.7 billion in gross assets with a focus on residential and industrial investments in the US and office, residential, industrial and hospitality in Brazil, today announced that Peter Ciganik, Maristella Diniz, Robert McCall and Ed McDowell have been promoted to partners.

"Congratulations to all on the well-deserved promotions, which underscore the culture of equity that we have built and look to maintain at GTIS," said Tom Shapiro, President and Chief Investment Officer of GTIS. "These individuals have made significant contributions to our business and helped us to successfully expand our capabilities. I look forward to working with all of our new partners as we continue to grow the firm."

Peter Ciganik is a Senior Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at GTIS. Mr. Ciganik also oversees macro and investment research, global strategy and business development. Mr. Ciganik joined the firm in 2007 and has since helped build a robust global and domestic real estate portfolio for GTIS.

Maristella Diniz is a Senior Managing Director of Development and Asset Management at the firm. She also serves as Head of Brazilian Investor Relations. In these capacities, Ms. Diniz is responsible for oversight on all asset management and development in Brazil. Since joining GTIS in 2010, Ms. Diniz has been instrumental in building out GTIS' Brazilian portfolio, including the sale of Infinity Tower, the largest single asset property in Brazil.

Robert McCall is a Senior Managing Director, Head of US Industrial and Head of Brazil Acquisitions, focusing on business development and strategy for the company's Brazilian business transactions. Mr. McCall joined GTIS in 2007 and has since been building out the firm's US industrial expansion as well as identifying and managing investments for GTIS' Brazilian portfolio.

Ed McDowell is a Senior Managing Director and Head of US Acquisitions at GTIS. Mr. McDowell joined the firm in 2006 and is also a member of the General Partner's Investment Committee. In his capacity as Head of US Acquisitions, Mr. McDowell is responsible for identifying, analyzing and executing on investment opportunities and new business initiatives for the firm's US portfolio, including build-to-rent, for-sale homebuilding and land development, multifamily and industrial investments.

Today's promotions underscore GTIS' growth in the US and Brazil. The firm's global industrial portfolio now encompasses 13 million square feet with a total project cost of $1.25 billion across 14 projects. GTIS's US residential portfolio, which includes several build-to-rent projects, represents over 15,000 units/lots with a total project cost in excess of $10 billion., GTIS sold a majority stake in the Triple-A Corporate Building, Infinity Tower, for $277 million, the largest single asset property sale in Brazil's history. The firm is currently developing a 650,000 square foot office building in Sao Paulo.

GTIS Partners is a leading real assets investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Paris and Munich. The firm was started in 2005 and is managed by President and founder Tom Shapiro and seven other partners The firm manages $4.7 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 130 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real assets private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

