24.02.2023 19:00:00
GTT: 2023 financial agenda
Paris – February 24, 2023. GTT, the technological expert in membrane containment systems used to transport and store liquefied gases, announces that the publication of the 2023 third-quarter activity update, originally planned on 23 October 2023, has been rescheduled to 25 October 2023. In addition, the ex-dividend date and payment date of the dividend balance have been set on 12 June 2023 and 14 June 2023 respectively (instead of 10 June 2023 and 12 June 2023 as announced in the annual results press release).
The financial agenda for the 2023 financial year is therefore as follows:
- 2023 first-quarter activity update: April 20, 2023 (after close of trading)
- Shareholders’ Meeting: June 7, 2023
- Ex-dividend date of the dividend balance for financial year 2022: June 12, 2023
- Payment of the dividend balance for financial year 2022: June 14, 2023
- Publication of 2023 half-year results: July 27, 2023 (after close of trading)
- 2023 third-quarter activity update: October 25, 2023 (after close of trading)
About GTT
GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.
GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices
Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87
Media contact:
press@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 48 45
For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.
