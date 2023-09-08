08.09.2023 19:15:08

GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

 

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

 

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

 

 

 

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, September 8, 2023

 

 

 

DateTotal number of sharesTheoretical total number of voting rights1Net total number of voting rights2
August 31, 202337,078,35737,078,35736,952,572

 

 

 

 

Investor Relations Contact         

information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87

                        


1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment


