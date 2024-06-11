|
11.06.2024 19:11:50
GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, June 10, 2024
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights1
|Net total number of voting rights2
|May 31, 2024
|37,078,357
|37,078,357
|37,010,422
Investor Relations Contact
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares
Attachment
- GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - May 2024
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaztransport et technigaz SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gaztransport et technigaz SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gaztransport et technigaz SA
|129,60
|-1,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneins. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.