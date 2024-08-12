12.08.2024 19:30:27

GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

  

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, August 12, 2024

DateTotal number of sharesTheoretical total number of voting rights1Net total number of voting rights2
July 31, 202437,117,77237,117,77237,048,937

Investor Relations Contact         
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
                        


1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment


