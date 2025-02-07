|
07.02.2025 21:03:47
GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, February 7, 2025
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights1
|Net total number of voting rights2
|January 31, 2025
|37,117,772
|37,117,772
|37,050,537
Investor Relations Contact
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares
Attachment
- GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - January 2025
