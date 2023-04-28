GTT: Notice of Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris – April 28, 2023 - The 2022 universal registration document of GTT (Gaztransport et Technigaz), a technology and engineering company specialised in the design of membrane containment systems for the transportation and storage of liquefied gas, was registered with the French stock market authorities (AMF) on April 27, 2023.

The French version is publicly available free of charge, in accordance with applicable legislation, and may be downloaded from the "Finance” page of the GTT’s website at www.gtt.fr.

The English version of the 2022 universal registration document will soon be available on the GTT’s website.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

the annual financial report;

the management report of the Board of Directors;

the report by the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors;

documents related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on June 7, 2023 (agenda, draft resolutions and report of the Board of Directors to the combined shareholders’ meeting); and

the description of the share buyback program.

Financial agenda

Shareholders’ Meeting: June 7, 2023

Ex-dividend date of the balance of the dividend for the 2022 financial year 1 : June 12, 2023

: June 12, 2023 Payment of the balance of the dividend for the 2022 financial year 1 : June 14, 2023

: June 14, 2023 Publication of the 2023 half-year results: July 27, 2023 (after close of trading)

2023 third-quarter results: October 25, 2023 (after close of trading)





Investor relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 48 45

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices

1 subject to the necessary approvals at the Shareholders’ Meeting of June 7, 2023

