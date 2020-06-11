GTX GPS SmartSole and PPE Approved for Purchase on GSA Government Schedule

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTX Corp (GTXO), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable technology and an Industry Wired top company to watch in 2020 is pleased to announce that the Company's GPS SmartSole and Personal Protective Equipment ('PPE') products are now available for purchase on the General Services Administration ('GSA') Schedule.

The GTX Corp patented and award-winning GPS SmartSole wearable technology has been listed on the GSA schedule under NAICS code 334290 and SIN code 334290. Additionally, the 'Made in USA' PPE hand sanitizers (Product Numbers GL-Sani-3.3 and GL-Sani-7.8) and face shield (Product Number FSNB-01) are also available for purchase on the GSA Schedule. These products are listed under the NAICS codes 339113 and 332999, SIN codes 339113R and 332999, with volume discounts available on each product providing the opportunity for purchase by large governmental organizations including the military.

"We are extremely proud of having our high-quality PPE products, which are manufactured in the State of California and our Flagship GPS SmartSoles available for purchase by United States Government organizations and military. We have seen a significant increase in demand for both 'Made in USA' products and track and trace wearable technology products from domestic and international government agencies. While speaking to a mask manufacturer based in South Korea last week, they inquired about buying 'Made in USA' masks, which is something GTX Corp is currently working on," commented Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp.

As a member of the SoCal Bio Partnership for Pandemics Countermeasure Taskforce, GTX Corp is actively using its extensive manufacturing experience to source and distribute U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') and European CE mark certified PPE across its wide network of channel partners in order to make available products that are in high demand. Under the Company's Health and Safety umbrella, GTX Corp has already delivered hundreds of thousands of PPE items in over 42 States, to a wide range of entities such as essential businesses, assisted living facilities, pharmacies, Fortune 1,000 companies, hospitals, police departments, nonprofits, and local, state and federal government agencies, which require protective gear for their customers, employees and healthcare professionals.

Just this week, GTX Corp introduced its campaign to help get Busineses Back to Work with its 'WORK SAFE PPE BUNDLES' which are pre-packed assortments of PPE designed to meet the needs of small and medium size businesses that are bringing their employees back to work. The bundles consist of masks, sanitizers, infrared thermometers, face shields, Ti22 Liquid Titanium Shield, UV boxes and coming soon, UV wands, along with other protective gear to make sure that companies, their staff and visitors are ready to work, safely and responsibly.

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions designed around health and safety. Supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio, GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software, and connectivity, and develops tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is also in the protective medical supply business and has developed innovative technology driven solutions. The company has customers in all 50 States and international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries. The Company's customers range from the U.S. Military, Foreign Military, public health authorities and municipalities, emergency, and law enforcement, first responders, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and direct to consumer.

