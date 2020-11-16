GTY Technology Holdings Announces Execution of a $25 Million Definitive Financing Agreement; Sufficient Growth Capital Through 2021

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) ("GTY”), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution provider for the public sector, today announced the execution of a definitive credit agreement providing for a $25 million secured loan (the "Loan”) with funds managed by UBS O’Connor LLC. The proceeds of the Loan will be used to repay the outstanding balance under our existing credit facility, with the balance available for working capital and general corporate purposes.

John Curran, CFO, stated, "This financing replaces our existing $12M unsecured facility and provides GTY with additional capital to support our growth plans. The new agreement has a 30 month term ending in the second quarter of 2023. Combined with cost reduction efforts and our strong growth in 2020, we believe we have sufficient capital through 2021.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) ("GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides user-friendly software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.

