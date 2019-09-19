Guam's First Consumer eSIM Service

TAMUNING, Guam, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10T Tech Limited, an eSIM solutions company based in Hong Kong, and iConnect, Guam's most exciting mobile network operator, are proud to announce the launch of Guam's first digital eSIM activation service, using 10T Tech's GSMA Consumer eSIM Cloud Solution.

This advanced Mobile Telecom service allows Guam's smartphone owners with the latest Apple iPhones and iPads and Google Pixel 2 and 3 devices to sign-up to iConnect's Mobile Plans by visiting iConnect's main office in Tamuning or its Micronesia Mall retail store to download and activate the eSIM Profile. In the future, iConnect plans to launch a more advanced service with a fully digital sign-up experience, where current or prospective mobile subscribers can download the eSIM profile in the form of a QR code and install it on their mobile device without physically visiting an iConnect center.

eSIMs, or embedded SIMs, are key components of cellular-powered Internet of Things (IoT) networks, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately. Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing.

Commenting during the launch, iConnect's chief Financial Officer Rene C. Lao said, "At the moment, only selected phones support eSIM in addition to a physical SIM card, but, eventually, all phones will only have eSIMs."

He added, "The planned Digital Sign-up experience is in line with iConnect's continual efforts to be the most innovative mobile carrier on Guam constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features."

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first Zero Entry Fee access to a Consumer eSIM Solution that is aimed at Global Tier 2, 3 and MVNO carriers.

